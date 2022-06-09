Carl E. Chrisman, 73, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 13, 2022, at First Church of God, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Zach Schaeffer officiating. Burial will follow...
Donald Dean Etcheson, 94, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Fayette County Hospital LTC in Vandalia, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 17, 2022, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Dr. Ben Foxworth and Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL, with Military Rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, 1 hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials: American Legion Avenue of Flags, and/or Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Doris was born on October 13, 1926 in Fayette County, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Emma (King) Sachteleben. She married Alwin A. Runge on September 8, 1943 at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Doris volunteered at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont for several years. She enjoyed helping at the American Legion peeling potatoes as well as turkey dinners at the church. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Doris loved spending time with their family and friends.
The front runner in the Race for the Republican nomination for Governor made a stop in Vandalia on Monday. State Senator Darren Bailey was joined by a few other lawmakers in making his campaign stop in Vandalia on Monday. Senator Bailey reacts to the news of a weekend poll that shows him up 15 points over his closest opponent in the Republican primary.
Fayette County had 35 cases of COVID-19 this past week. The Fayette County Health Department reported there were 35 new confirmed positive cases in the work week period from June 6th through June 10th. That is up from 31 cases in the previous week, but the positivity rate was down to 4.5% last week compared to 7.4% the week before.
The Vandalia City Council on Monday went above the TIF Committee’s recommendation on a new TIF agreement. Turning Leaf Owner Drake Thompson appeared before the TIF Committee on June 2nd as he is looking for TIF funds as he is looking to acquire the building at 114 N. Kennedy Boulevard and do renovations to it including fixing the roof, heating and air conditioning as well as cosmetic work. Thompson explained that he is planning to move his operation to the building which would provide him more square footage than his current location and would allow him to expand his business to include more online business and that he would like to even look at adding experiences like classes in the future and it would also allow him to hire more employees to cover the bigger area and expanded positions within the business. The TIF Committee recommended TIF funds of 79,788.29, or 25% of the total cost of the project—including acquisition and renovation cost.
