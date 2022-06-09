Carl E. Chrisman

The Vandalia City Council on Monday went above the TIF Committee’s recommendation on a new TIF agreement. Turning Leaf Owner Drake Thompson appeared before the TIF Committee on June 2nd as he is looking for TIF funds as he is looking to acquire the building at 114 N. Kennedy Boulevard and do renovations to it including fixing the roof, heating and air conditioning as well as cosmetic work. Thompson explained that he is planning to move his operation to the building which would provide him more square footage than his current location and would allow him to expand his business to include more online business and that he would like to even look at adding experiences like classes in the future and it would also allow him to hire more employees to cover the bigger area and expanded positions within the business. The TIF Committee recommended TIF funds of 79,788.29, or 25% of the total cost of the project—including acquisition and renovation cost.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO