Griggsville woman facing drug charges after car she was passenger in gets stopped for speeding

By Muddy River News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASANT HILL — A Griggsville woman is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant...

Two Plainville residents jailed after traffic stop in Hull

HULL, Ill. — Two Plainville residents are in the Pike County Jail and are facing multiple charges. Deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2005 Dodge Stratus at 2:52 p.m. June 10. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Robert E. Harris, 50, was arrested on the following charges:
PLAINVILLE, IL
Five Quincyans arrested after investigation into multiple reports of burglaries

QUINCY — Five Quincy residents were arrested and lodged in the Adams County Jail last week after an investigation of multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and residences in Adams County since April. Tools, electronics and firearms were among the items reported missing after the various burglaries. Several...
QUINCY, IL
Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Galesburg man charged after stealing a motorbike

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Man dies after motorcycle accident in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Washburn man has died, a week after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Marshall County. The Peoria County Coroner says around 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 4th, Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to Route 251 at County Route 1000 for a single vehicle motorcycle accident involving one rider.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
QPD Blotter for June 10, 2022

Zayne Feely (31) 1470 Hampshire for DUI, Obstructing Justice and No Insurance at 826 Broadway. Lodged – 144,112. Joshua Mims (31) Labelle, MO, Devon Fulton (32) 722 Country Club Heights, Arletta McClain (34) 318 Maiden Lane 308 – All were arrested for Fighting at 913 N. 5th on 05/29/22. NTA – 112, 135, 175.
QUINCY, IL
Juvenile Arrested For Overnight Gun Incident Receives Additional Charges

A juvenile arrested overnight for brandishing a weapon at someone during a domestic disturbance has been cited for additional charges. According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the 15 year old male juvenile arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jordan Street last night after a witness reported the suspect pointed a weapon at them during an argument has also been cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
JPD Seeking Info on Weekend Trailer Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend. A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said. Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
Arrest in Hillsboro Hardees robbery

Hillsboro police are announcing the arrest of a suspect in the Friday afternoon attempted armed robbery at the Hardees restaurant in Hillsboro. The suspect initially entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a counter clerk but when a manager shouted for the man to leave he left.
HILLSBORO, MO
South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL

