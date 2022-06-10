ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mitchell makes a splash as New Zealand hit their stride

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h749f_0g6X6Iia00
Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 10, 2022 England's Stuart Broad reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 10 (Reuters) - Daryl Mitchell scored an unbeaten 81, and splashed a six into a spectator's pint of beer, as New Zealand cruised to 318-4 from 87 overs at the end of the opening day of the second test against England at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Needing a win to level the three-match series after a stinging five wicket defeat at Lord's last weekend, and without captain and leading batsman Kane Williamson, the Black Caps started by losing the toss and being put in to bat.

The absence of Williamson, in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match, proved less of a setback than expected as the visitors reached 108-2 at lunch and 195-4 at tea.

They were helped on a day of entertaining cricket by England's fielders missing plenty of chances.

"England as a collective have not fielded well. Not just the dropped catches, but diving over a few and others going through their hands," former England captain Michael Vaughan told listeners on BBC Test Match Special.

"England were magnificent at Lord's but today it was like putting on an old sweater. The team of the last two years is back."

Joe Root dropped one catch and Zak Crawley let slip another chance after England, unchanged from the first test, had grabbed back-to-back wickets just before lunch.

New Zealand's opening stand was the highest in a test at the ground since 2005 but both openers departed in the space of two balls.

England captain Ben Stokes provided the breakthrough, taking the ball and having Will Young caught for 47 by a diving Crawley at second slip.

New Zealand had been 84-0 and it was 84-2 when stand-in captain Tom Latham fell to Matthew Potts off James Anderson at midwicket.

The visitors morning score was still a vast improvement on the 39-6 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at Lord's.

Anderson and Stokes each took a pair of wickets, with the captain's two for 40 coming from 12 overs.

New Zealand were 161-3 when Ben Foakes caught Henry Nicholls (30) behind off Stokes and the Black Caps slipped to 169-4 after the wicket keeper repeated the feat with Devon Conway (46) from an Anderson delivery.

Crawley dived across Root in a failed bid to catch Nicholls and Root missed an easier offering from Mitchell when the batsman was on one.

Mitchell, who provided a light-hearted moment when he smashed a six clear into the stands with the ball landing with a splash in someone's beer, ended the day on an unbeaten 149 partnership with Tom Blundell.

England's Barmy Army supporters' club said on Twitter the Black Caps had bought the female fan a replacement pint. read more

New Zealand handed all-rounder Michael Bracewell his test debut as injured Colin de Grandhomme's replacement in the middle order while Matt Henry returned in place of Ajaz Patel and Nicholls filled the gap left by Williamson.

The final test is at Headingley from June 23.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

County Championship: George Hill hits century for Yorkshire at Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one) Harry Brook continued his extraordinary County Championship season with his ninth score over 50 as Yorkshire piled on the runs on a flat Ageas Bowl pitch. Brook, who was released from the England Test squad to play in this match,...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Once-in-a-generation Roby breaks Super League appearance record

The bronze statue of St Helens’ illustrious former hooker Keiron Cunningham pierces the skyline above the home of the reigning Super League champions. It is the first thing you see when you get within eyeshot of the Totally Wicked Stadium and that is by design. There was never supposed to be another player like Cunningham, who won every trophy possible at St Helens and made almost 500 appearances for his hometown club.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Ajaz Patel
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Tom Blundell
Person
Ben Foakes
Reuters

Horse racing-Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes as Rich Strike misses

June 11 (Reuters) - Favourite Mo Donegal romped to victory at the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday while Rich Strike, the longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby could not pull off another surprise at Elmont, New York. Mo Donegal, fifth at the Kentucky Derby, settled in mid-pack for much of...
SPORTS
Reuters

Australia edge Peru on penalties to claim World Cup spot

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - Australia's dancing substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to clinch a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental playoff on Monday. Redmayne danced across...
SOCCER
BBC

Saracens: Loyalty of staff 'saved the club', says boss Mark McCall

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall says the loyalty of staff "saved the club" during their enforced season in the Championship. Sarries were relegated in 2020 after breaching salary cap rules but won the second-tier title last term. They beat champions Harlequins 34-17 to return to the Premiership final next...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#England#Cricket#The Black Caps#Bbc Test Match Special
BBC

New Zealand v England: Daryl Mitchell makes 190 on day two at Trent Bridge

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day two) Daryl Mitchell's superb 190 gave New Zealand complete control of the second Test against England on day two at Trent Bridge. Mitchell's knock, allied to 106 from Tom Blundell and 49 by debutant Michael Bracewell, carried the tourists to 553 all out - their highest total in this country.
SPORTS
Reuters

WTA roundup: Simona Halep opens with breezy win in Birmingham

June 13 - No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania earned a 6-1, 6-4 win in 78 minutes over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Monday in the first round of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Halep saved six of eight break points and served up four aces to notch...
TENNIS
BBC

Scotland have given themselves 'a lot to do' - Craig Gordon

Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland have given themselves "a lot to do" in their Nations League group following the loss to Republic of Ireland,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Reconsider Nat Phillips Plans

Nat Phillips was forced into a starting role for Liverpool in a very tough 2020-21 campaign. He wasn’t expected to really be part of the side that season, but injuries ended up making him a key contributor. In the end, his efforts were vital in helping Liverpool stay in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Costa Rica and New Zealand meet for last World Cup place

DOHA, June 13 (Reuters) - The last place at this year’s World Cup will be decided on Tuesday in Doha when Costa Rica face New Zealand in their intercontinental playoff. The match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium pits the fourth- placed finishers in the CONCACAF qualifying group against the top team in the Oceania confederation and the winners will play in Group E at the finals in Qatar along with Germany, Japan and Spain.
SOCCER
BBC

Cardiff memorial for anti-apartheid campaigner Hanef Bhamjee

A memorial event has been held in tribute to a lifelong anti-apartheid campaigner who died in January. Hanef Bhamjee, of Cardiff, was born in apartheid-era South Africa and campaigned against its whites-only rule from the age of 10. He fled South Africa in the 1960s because of involvement in the...
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy