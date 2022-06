Former Alaska GOP Gov. Sarah Palin advanced to the special election to replace the late GOP Rep. Don Young, NBC News’ Decision Desk projected, after Saturday’s special election primary. The election was the state’s first test of its Top 4 primary system in which the top four vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election, where the winner is chosen through ranked choice. The special election to replace Young will be held Aug. 16.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO