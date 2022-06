Heat will be the number one headline in the forecast this week. We expect at least 3 days back to back to back of temps in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Before we get there, we will deal with the warm front (that is bringing all of this, by the way) passing over the state today. That front will be preceded by sunshine and higher humidity, and then we get some thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight in west central and southwest OH, and showers and storms in NE Ohio tomorrow morning. All told, we can expect .25″-1″ of rain over about 60% of the state from late this afternoon through mid morning tomorrow.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO