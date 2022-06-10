ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International flights departing again from Newburgh's Stewart Airport

By Olivia Leach
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a big day for New York Stewart International Airport, which, for the first time since 2019, started offering international flights from Newburgh to Europe. Iceland-based airline PLAY started service from Stewart to Iceland with connecting flights...

Comments / 2

