ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Michigan lifts poultry show ban imposed to control bird flu

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has lifted a statewide ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after 30 days passed with no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic birds. Bird shows can resume in the state, Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Janet Sargent worked 45 years as an RN in Michigan and Florida

Janet Sargent, 72, lives in Midland. She and her husband, Chuck, were married for 49 years until he passed away in 2019. They met when they were both working at the old Bay Osteopathic Hospital in Bay City. Sargent’s a graduate of Pinconning High School. She then went to school...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
manisteenews.com

Judge rules against Michigan Republican seeking governor bid

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Michigan on Monday refused Republican Perry Johnson's request to halt the printing of ballots for the GOP primary or to put his name on the ballot for governor, further dashing Johnson's chances at challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Johnson was among five...
DETROIT, MI
manisteenews.com

Returning alewives good sign for Lake Michigan salmon fishery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Visitors to the Lake Michigan shoreline might see, and smell, something that has been absent in recent history, dead alewives piling up. Mark Tonello, fisheries management biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said he couldn’t recall the...
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

MichiganWorks! opposes changes to Wegner-Peyser Act

BIG RAPIDS — MichiganWorks! West Central is opposing possible changes to the Wegner-Peyser Act that may impact their ability to assist clients, according to Jonathan Eppley, communications and marketing manager. Eppley requested approval by the Big Rapids City Commission of a resolution opposing the proposed changes during a commissioners’...
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy