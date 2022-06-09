Miranda Lambert Honored at 2022 TIME100 Gala [Pictures]

Click here to read the full article. After a three-year hiatus, the Brooklyn edition of the Afropunk festival will return this fall, taking place over the weekend of September 10-11 at its traditional location of Commodore Barry Park in the New York City borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood.
The lineup, announced Tuesday, (June 14th) includes the Roots, Lucky Daye,m= Tierra Whack, Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, Adekunle Gold, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Butcher Brown, Alex Mali, Mick Jenkins, and others.
The festival is divided into two stages: the “Brooklyn Baby” stage and the “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” stage.
