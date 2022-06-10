ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health officials still in talks on COVID-19 vaccine approval for children under 5

Vaccines could be available to kids under 5 years old in less than two weeks if approved by health and government officials.

Meetings are scheduled for next week with the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel to review data on both Pfizer and Moderna and whether or not it's safe to be given to children as young as 6 months old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also needs to give the green light.

MORE: New York City ends school mask rule for children aged 2 to 4

Moderna is seeking authorization for its two-dose vaccine. The Pfizer option would be a three-dose vaccine for kids under 5. As to which might be right for your kids, that’s a conversation to have with a pediatrician.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that starting Monday, kids five and under will no longer be required to mask up in schools and childcare settings.

As for what's next, the FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to review everything. That’s followed by the CDC advisory committee meeting next Friday and Saturday. The CDC director is expected to make her recommendations shortly after those meetings.

MORE: NYS health officials drop weekly COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated state employees

