We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s ‘Charity’ Trip To The UK On Twitter

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago

This article was originally posted on 04/04/22 titled: Piers Morgan Just Revealed How He *Really* Feels About Meghan Markle—His Latest Tweet Is So Mean!

Bashing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Twitter has long been Piers Morgan ‘s forte , and one recent tweet that the broadcaster posted about Meghan Markle seemed to garner more attention and backlash than usual. Since then, a lot unfolded, so let’s start at the beginning. On March 27th, a note to Morgan from legendary alternative singer Sinead O’Connor began circling on social media, in which she implied that he must be attracted to Markle and that is the reason for his history of attacks and jabs at her.

This was shared again by writer Caitlin Moran, to which Morgan then replied in a tweet, “It’s amusing how my legitimate criticism of someone like the ghastly Ms. Markle is automatically categorised by the woke brigade as a) racist b) sexist c) damaging to her mental health or d) because I must fancy her. In fact, it’s just because she’s ghastly.”

Users began replying with examples of his words about Markle in the past— everything from him belittling her mental health and suicidal thoughts to his “playground bully names” directed at her. The word ‘ghastly’ seemed to start more debates too, with some users agreeing with Morgan and others saying that that word (or any of names he calls her) or the amount of times he tweets about her take away from any arguments he might actually be making and help write him off as just “mean.”

One user wrote, “ What makes #MeghanMarkle ‘ghastly’ Piers?? Because she married #PrinceHarry ? What is your problem? Hate eats people up! You need to let go! You have made enough money from hating her and yet she doesn’t know you exist to be honest! Move on.” Morgan, then replied, shocking his followers with his first sentence. “I don’t hate Meghan Markle. I just hate the damage she and her drippy doormat husband are doing to the Royal Family & Monarchy with their constant unsubstantiated smears and attacks – whilst hypocritically exploiting their royal titles for huge financial gain,” he wrote. (As one fan put it, so much for making a point for once without name-calling).

This article was updated on 05/10/22 titled: We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Meghan Markle On Twitter Now—Yikes!

It should come as no surprise to learn that the former Good Morning Britain presenter has slammed Meghan on Twitter *yet again!* and this time, is referencing the claims about her hating “every second” of her and Prince Harry’s first royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand back in 2018, which she allegedly thought was “pointless.” Will he ever stop?!

Sharing a Daily Mail article titled, Meghan ‘hated every second’ of touring Australia with Harry, on his Twitter account on May 3rd, Morgan tweeted: “Of course.. because it involved duty not lining her pockets with cash, and was designed to promote the institution she ruthlessly exploits but constantly trashes.” Yikes!

The Daily Mail ‘s report recounts some of the claims made in Tina Brown’s bombshell book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil . In the book, in reference to the Australia tour which Meghan reportedly thought was “pointless,” Brown writes: “So, Meghan must have been thrilled with it all … right? No. She apparently hated every second of it.” Brown also said that, as per a royal staffer, Meghan “didn’t understand why things were set up in that way. Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the Opera House, it was very much like, ‘What’s the purpose? I don’t understand this.'”

This article was updated on 06/10/22 titled: We Can’t Believe What Piers Morgan Is Saying About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s ‘Hypocrisy’ After The Platinum Jubilee

We knew it wouldn’t be long ’til Piers Morgan weighed in on the events of the Platinum Jubilee, in particular, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement over the four-day celebrations. As expected, the British journalist was less than complimentary about the former senior royal couple, and wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on why they were booed by some members of the public outside St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3rd.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Meghan and Harry, the British public have decided, are guilty of brazen hypocrisy,” Morgan began his analysis on Monday’s episode of Fox & Friends. “Because they love to preach about all sorts of things to us and then do the complete opposite. And we saw it again, didn’t we?”

“They flew in from California,” he continued, before going on to suggest that the British public might be starting to “see right through” the couple. “How did they get here?” he asked. “On a massive gas-guzzling private plane and then flew all the way back to California before it even ended on Sunday, before The Queen hit the balcony. They were back on their gas-guzzling plane. They’re the ones preaching to us about carbon footprint, and they’re the ones using private planes like taxis. That’s hypocrisy and the British public see right through it.”

This article was updated on 08/20/22 with the information below:

It didn’t take long for Piers Morgan to give his two cents on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to the UK . After all, a *lot* of people criticized the couple for announcing their visit to the UK next month, which will be to attend various charitable events, so we were expecting the man who has always been very vocal about his dislike of the couple to weigh in.

Commenting on Page Six ‘s link to its coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit announcement, which read, “Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to visit UK, Germany in September for charity,” Morgan wrote, “‘For charity,'” followed by two crying laughing emojis. “Try ‘for Netflix $$$$$$$$'” he added. Wow!

Some people seemed to be on Morgan’s side, with one Twitter user writing, “For a couple who are ‘fearful’ for their safety, why announce when and where they will be?” and another commenting, “These attention-seekers are suffering from low levels of attention….they need something to goad us into talking about them, even if they’re worried about their safety,” followed by an eye rolling emoji. “Exactly. Hypocrisy at its highest level,” added another. “Wish they would go away and hide, isn’t that they wanted to do !!!” exclaimed another.

Others, however, bashed the former Good Morning Britain presenter and his obsession with tearing the Sussexes down. “You’re still upset with Meghan I see. How long have you been trashing her. Pathetic,” someone wrote. “You’re obsession is creepy and embaressing.  Let it go,” added another user. “Not a fan Piers? You should mention it now and again,” quipped another. “Well they have been invited. What charities are you associated with yourself. None,” wrote another Twitter user. “You’re a hater, move on,” someone else commented.

Comments / 27

Cheryl.Arbon
06-12

As crass as Mr. Morgan is he's absolutely correct about bitter angry spiteful Meghan and Harry deliberately trying to demean and defame his family and the hypocrisy behind what they stand for (supposedly) and how Vegas Party Boy and A-List Celebrity Wanna Be, the Duke and Duchess of Poor Me live their lives of luxury. They preach about conservation yet live in a mansion and travel in private jets and luxury limousines and SUV's. They moan about their lack of privacy but walk Red Carpets and give interviews bemoaning their Royal Misery. They speak about kindness and forgiveness yet alienate her father even when he had a stroke well into his 70's and sling arrows and throw stones at his father, brother and many members of his Royal family constantly. Finally, they claim to be Just Meghan and Harry but USE his Royal Title exploiting their connection to his Royal family for publicity and to make money. Frankly, a blind person could see the hypocrisy of Meghan and Harry.

Reply(6)
14
14
nope
06-11

We can’t believe that piers Morgan is still taking the same “Megan markle doesn’t like me” revenge tour. Move on old man. She never considered you worth knowing

Reply(1)
19
19
Whoever
3d ago

Meghan is a fake person. If she would really do the charity from her heart, she would help her dad to pay his medical bills. She is mentally unstable, looking for fame and fortune. I agree with him. She wants to be accepted and forgiven but she can’t do that for her dad.

Reply(1)
8
8
