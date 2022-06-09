ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa Bliss Discusses Her Time Off From WWE, New Theme Song

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on “T95 The Rock”, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss commented on her time away from WWE, creating the lyrics for her new theme song, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her time off: “I had surgery, I...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Related
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
wrestlinginc.com

Naomi Shares First Tweet Since WWE Suspension

WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter since her WWE suspension. As noted, on the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Naomi and Sasha Banks were supposed to face Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. to decide on a new challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was changed due to Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the broadcast.
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Concedes He Wasted A Lot Of Time In His WWE Career

Although John Cena became one of pro wrestling’s biggest stars, he believes that he could have been more productive with everyone’s time, including his own. WWE has designated the month of June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut, and the man, himself, sat down to rewatch the moment on a series called “WWE Playback.”
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Considering Babyface Turn For Longtime Star

That’s an idea. There are a few different ways to present a wrestler but most of them boil down to being a hero or a villain. The vast majority of wrestlers fit into one of these two categories and it is often fairly easy to tell which is which. Sometimes someone needs to be switched though and that can make for some interesting moments. That might be the case again with a WWE star.
411mania.com

Seth Rollins to Answer for Cody Rhodes Attack, More Set for Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will answer for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes that took place earlier this week on Raw on this Monday’s episode. Also, we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on their original leader, Edge. Here’s the full announcement on Rollins and the updated Raw lineup:
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston Says Relative Was A ‘Big Factor’ In His Decision Not To Sign With WWE

AEW Star Eddie Kingston was known to audiences of Impact Wrestling, CZW, & other indie promotions before finally making it to national television with All Elite Wrestling. His first match with the company came as a surprise challenger for then-TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. He did so well with his presentation and match that Tony Khan ultimately offered him a contract to be an ongoing character in AEW.
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy’s Wife (Reby Sky) Mocks Jeff Hardy’s Latest Arrest (Video)

After the news surfaced of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for felony DUI and two other charges, the controversial wife of Matt Hardy took to social media and attempted to turn the situation into a humorous one, while also mocking Jeff in the process. The former TNA Wrestling talent posted a...
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette takes a shot at Liv Morgan

The global pandemic has also hit the sports entertainment business, causing a serious crisis. WWE was forced to take a series of drastic and unpopular measures to avoid bankruptcy, also due to the absence of fans in the arenas. Over the past two years, a ton of behind-the-scenes talent and...
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston Says Top AEW Star Has Been ‘A POS The Entire Time’

One AEW star known for dishing out promos enriched with brash, clever comebacks is Eddie Kingston. The same could also be said for his occasional interviews, which Kingston proved once again in his latest discussion with “Weekend Joe“. A feud has been slowly brewing between Kingston and top AEW star Bryan Danielson, inspiring Kingston to explain why he’s not a fan of the Blackpool Combat Club member as a person behind-the-scenes.
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals The One Person She’d Return To MMA To Fight

During a recent appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show”, Ronda Rousey said there’s only one person she would return to the world of MMA for another fight with — former MMA star Gina Carano. She said,. “There’s only one person. There’s only one person I would...
