ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Chamber Friday Night Live Concert Tonight

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live Concert of 2022 is tonight, featuring local band Trainwreck. Chamber of...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tomorrow

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert is tomorrow, hosting the Buckingham Foote Duo. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the Buckingham Foote Duo plays favorites from the 1960’s, including the Beatles. The concert is free and open to the public, and takes place at the Indianola Activity Center at 2pm on Tuesday, June 14th.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- 100 Plus Men Red Rock

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is 100 Plus Men Red Rock Leadership Team member Kevin Stittsworth as we talk about the organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Non-Profit Organizations Invited to This Week’s Thursdays in Pella

Each year, the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance reserves one of their Thursdays in Pella evenings to focus on families and non-profit organizations. The PACE Alliance is inviting all non-profit organizations and service clubs that are a 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 in Pella or Marion County (and service Pella) to this week’s celebration, “A Family Affair,” from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday at Pella’s Central Park. Each participating entity needs to provide an interactive booth/tent/table, including children-friendly games or activities.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Second Reformed Church in Pella Hosting Free Meals

With the completion of the federal pandemic emergency relief and free meals for school-aged kids ending, area organizations are restarting their summer meal programs. Second Reformed Church in Pella is hosting free sack lunches for all children on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays this summer. Lunches can be eaten on site at the church playground between noon and 12:30 p.m. or taken home.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Public Library Upcoming Programs

The Knoxville Public Library will be offering some great programs in the next few days. Knoxville Public Library Youth Services Librarian Holly Shelford spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the programs. “Coming up on Monday, June 13 we will have the Blank Park Zoo doing a Story Time. This is for...
kniakrls.com

Retirement Reception for Superintendent Art Sathoff Tuesday

A retirement reception will be held for Indianola Community School District Superintendent Art Sathoff on Tuesday. Sathoff announced his intentions to retire in December of 2021, after which the Indianola School Board released the following statement:. “We are very thankful for his leadership and service to our students, staff, and...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – School Safety Briefing

Pella Police Lt. Shane Cox and Madison Elementary Principal John Steddom discuss local response to recent national shooting tragedies. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council and Knoxville Library Board to Hold Work Session

The Knoxville City Council and the Knoxville Public Library Board will hold a work session tonight to discuss the Dixie Gebhardt House. Knoxville Public Library Board President Lindsey Carlson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about some of the challenges the house faces now. “The house needs several hundred thousand dollars of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concerts#Live Concert#Indianola Chamber#Chamber Of Commerce#Knia News
kniakrls.com

100 plus Men Red Rock Make Donation

This week the Knoxville Police Department received a $14,225.00 donation from 100 Plus Men Red Rock for protective gear. 100 Plus Men Red Rock Leadership Team member Kevin Stittsworth spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization. “We are a group of over 100 men in the Red Rock area basically...
kniakrls.com

Blake homers as Indianola baseball team tops Norwalk 3-2

Indianola junior Brady Blake bashed his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the first and pitched the last three innings on the mound Monday night, helping the Indians hold off Norwalk 3-2 in a matchup of Little Hawkeye Conference baseball rivals. Blake allowed four hits and...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Softball Shuts Out Indianola in Warren County Clash

The #5 Norwalk softball team blanked Warren County rival #7 Indianola Monday evening in a Little Hawkeye Conference matchup 7-0. Warrior pitcher Zadie Wadle was near unhittable on the evening, allowing only two Indians hits and earning 12 strikeouts, six of them looking. Warrior catcher Lauren Black hit a solo...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Area Athletes Earn All-State Soccer Honors

The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association announced their 2022 All-State and Academic All-State teams, and several KNIA/KRLS area athletes were recognized. From Pella High School, Isaac Semini was a first team selection in Class 2A for the boys and both Abby Warner and Haley Van Houweling were first team selections among 2A girls. For Semini, this is the second straight year he earned recognition among Iowa’s best on the first team, as he fueled the Dutch and their run to the state finals this past spring.
PELLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – State Senator Julian Garrett

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features part two of a two-part interview with State Senator Julian Garrett about the Iowa Legislature in 2022. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Jode Lea Bingham

There will be a Remembrance Service for Jode Lea Bingham on Saturday, June 18th from 11:00am-4:00pm at the Melcher-Dallas Community Center. Memorials may be made in care of Jode’s family to be designated at a later date. 
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola baseball team hosts Norwalk Monday

A pair of Little Hawkeye Conference baseball rivals will meet for the first time this season Monday when the Norwalk Warriors travel to Indianola to face the Indians at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live by KNIA-KRLS.com on KNIA3, with pregame coverage starting at approximately 7:15. Norwalk enters...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Tulip City Baseball Squads Square Off Tomorrow

The first of two Tulip City Showdowns this summer between the Pella and Pella Christian baseball teams will be renewed tomorrow in a single Little Hawkeye Conference game. Pella Christian enters the Tulip City Showdown well rested after their doubleheader at Oskaloosa Friday night was called off due to unplayable field conditions. The Eagles have struggled as of late, dropping seven of their last eight games with the most recent loss coming at Newton on Wednesday. Despite their recent struggles, Pella Christian head coach Braden Shull says the key to turning things around is keeping the game simple.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk’s Bice Named Miss Soccer

Norwalk striker Jocelyn “Jojo” Bice was named 2022 Miss Soccer of Iowa, as announced by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association on Monday. Bice was an All-State selection this past spring and in her junior campaign, and was recognized for her achievements on and off the pitch, including Academic All-State honors and several DMACC awards for excellence in the classroom. Jojo tallied 46 goals in 2022, leading the Warriors to the 2A State Semifinals in back-to-back seasons.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Consider Handbooks

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, associate salary schedules in regards to the master contract, set food service meal prices, and Employee Physical Exam Proposals. The board will also hear reports from the board technology and facilities committee meetings. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Brian Brown Takes The Win For Team Knoxville

One day after Brent Marks took a trophy home for the Pennsylvania Posse, Brian Brown stole a victory from the World of Outlaws for Team Knoxville in the second night of the Brownell’s Big Guns Bash at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Brad Sweet started on the pole and led the first 14 laps before Brown got around him. Faced with the same scenario as Friday when Brown was racing Marks and did not get the win, he came through when the opportunity presented itself again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy