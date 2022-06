The Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and additional crews knocked down a fire at a family home at 14 Payne Road around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The homeowner had minor burns, but was able to get out of the residence with help from a neighbor. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also received treatment for dehydration and smoke inhalation. “They are all stable with non-life threatening injuries at the time of transport,” said officials.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO