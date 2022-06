Lisa Jo Chamberlin, the only woman on Mississippi death row, will challenge her conviction in state court following a June 1 ruling by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves. In March of 2004, Chamberlin and her then-boyfriend Roger Gillett brutally murdered Vernon Hulett, 34, and Linda Heintzelman, 37, in Hattiesburg. The couple dismembered the bodies, placed them in a freezer and transported them to an abandoned farm owned by Gillett’s grandfather in Kansas.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO