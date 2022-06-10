Tales of The Cocktail 2022 Puts On The Ritz

Coffee shops play an important role in the social needs of a community while embracing the gastronomical pleasures of food and beverage. For me, they are a blend of restaurant and bar without the fuss or muss of either. I have always held restaurants in high esteem. Fancy or casual, these culinary establishments are dear to me, but, sometimes, I just want an outing that doesn't require a plan and fits my budget even between paychecks. And lord knows I certainly have never met a bar I didn't like. Bars can be a retreat from the chaos-a cozy place to read a book and sip a glass of wine. Yet, sometimes, I simply need that barroom vibe without the booze, and at eight in the morning, coffee shops provide a similar camaraderie.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO