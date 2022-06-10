ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tales of The Cocktail 2022 Puts On The Ritz

By Emily Hingle
whereyat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy birthday, Tales! Did you know that Tales of the Cocktail, the ultimate week-long spirits conference, has been running for the past 20 years? And all are invited to take part in this big celebration happening from July 25 to July 29....

www.whereyat.com

Comments / 0

Related
whereyat.com

Tales from the Quarter: Coffee, Community, and Camaraderie

Coffee shops play an important role in the social needs of a community while embracing the gastronomical pleasures of food and beverage. For me, they are a blend of restaurant and bar without the fuss or muss of either. I have always held restaurants in high esteem. Fancy or casual, these culinary establishments are dear to me, but, sometimes, I just want an outing that doesn't require a plan and fits my budget even between paychecks. And lord knows I certainly have never met a bar I didn't like. Bars can be a retreat from the chaos-a cozy place to read a book and sip a glass of wine. Yet, sometimes, I simply need that barroom vibe without the booze, and at eight in the morning, coffee shops provide a similar camaraderie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Six Things To Do in New Orleans for the June 16th Weekend

Summer is in full swing here in New Orleans! Whether you're looking to beat the heat or soak up the sun, here's a list of six things to enjoy for the June 16th weekend. Just a couple hours' drive outside of New Orleans, Funambula is taking entertainment to new heights at the Beaux Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Running through June, this high-stakes show of circus acrobatics, skilled aerialists, and tight-rope walking is a must-see for the whole family. With tickets starting at just $12.95, you can easily join in all the fun! (https://beaurivage.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/funambula.html)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Beard awards to be dished out tonight, see New Orleans finalists

The James Beard Foundation will present its annual culinary awards tonight (June 13), and once again New Orleans has a full slate of contenders vying for these high-profile accolades. Together, the half-dozen names in the finalist circle represent a mix of rising New Orleans culinary talent and more established local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Four Friends Launch New Restaurant Concept in Old Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A former bar in Old Metairie is being remade into an elegant hangout with an eye on the building’s history and a nod to the storied railroad tracks that lie just feet from the front door. Metry Cafe & Bar, which stood at 601 Metairie Road for decades, will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar, a concept and vibe conceived by longtime friends Mickey Parenton, Mickey Loomis, Gabe Corchiani and John Georges.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

THE SHED opens in BR Monday, see the new menu here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barbeque lovers can finally “Get Fed at The Shed” starting Monday, June 13. The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint’s newest location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. On Sunday, the hours are noon to 7 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

Hit Broadway Musical "Waitress" Serves Up Laughs in New Orleans

The Saenger Theatre brings musical comedy Waitress to New Orleans this weekend only!. With plot including being trapped in an loveless marriage to a controlling spouse, unwanted pregnancy, a misogynistic boss, an obsessed stalker, and infidelity, the hit Broadway show Waitress seems more like a like a dysfunctional daytime talk show than a light rom-com Broadway musical romp, yet somehow it pulls it off to perfection.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#The Ritz Carlton#Food Drink#Beverages#Tales#The Spirited Awards
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

St. Tammany has fishing, festivals, summer camps, music and plenty of Independence Day plans on tap

MANDEVILLE: Light Up the Lake celebration on July 3 with live entertainment — Groovy 7 and The Brasshearts — between Coffee and Carroll streets starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks, a kids' tent, games, picnics, and a patriotic tribute. Fireworks from Sunset Point start at 8:30 p.m. to light up Lake Pontchartrain. Picnics allowed along the lakefront beginning at 10 a.m., but no glass bottles or charcoal grills allowed. For more, see the City of Mandeville Facebook page or call (985) 624-3148.
MANDEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theadvocate.com

Louisiana documentary is basis of feature film

The short documentary about David Scotton, who was adopted at birth after his teenaged mother nearly aborted him, is being made into a feature film. “We’ve been so blessed by this beautiful, Louisiana adoption story and can’t wait to share ‘Lifemark’ with the entire world,” executive producer Stephen Kendrick said in a press release.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Voodoo Fest announces cancellation of 2022 event

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Voodoo Fest officials announced on social media that they will not return for the third year in a row. So far there is no announcement for 2023. This story is developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Big tipper donates $1,300 more to waitress to help repair her church’s air conditioning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Earlier this week we told you about a local waitress at Hoshun Restaurant that got a $777 tip! The waitress ended up donating that tip to her church to help repair its air conditioning. The generous customer who tipped the waitress is now paying it forward even more by cutting a new check! WGNO's Kenny Lopez talked with the generous tipper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy