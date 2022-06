Cast: Catherine Zeta-Jones Justin Bartha Art Garfunkel Joanna Gleason Lynn Whitfield. Upon discovering her husband's infidelity, Sandy leaves the suburbs and moves into the city. There, she befriends Aram, a guy whose wife only married him so she could get a green card. Sandy hires Aram to be her nanny, and it isn't long until Aram and Sandy find out they get along wonderfully and start to date. But is their relationship real or is it, in fact, just a rebound for both of them?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO