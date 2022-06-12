Sweltering heat ahead. Few storms possible

Weekend Outlook : Sunday will be partly cloudy and hotter with a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon as the front remains stalled along the coast. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 90s.

Next Week Outlook : Get ready for the summer heat to return to Central Alabama. A ridge of high pressure aloft will build from Texas to the Deep South. Monday and Tuesday will be very hot and humid with just a slight chance for a few pop-up storms each afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will be humid, so the heat index will be around 100-105 each day. You need to prepare to find ways to stay cool and hydrated!





The ridge starts to break down on Wednesday, and that will allow for a few disturbances to move over the eastern edge of it, or over Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, very hot and humid with spotty storms developing in the afternoon Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index will still be 100-105°.

