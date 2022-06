Rainbow-clad Islanders gathered Saturday for the Vineyard’s first official Pride parade, hosted by the Oak Bluffs Business Association and the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard. The parade began at the Island Queen dock and then wove through the streets of Oak Bluffs, culminating with a performance from Hyannis-based band Funktapuss on the bandstand in Ocean Park. A large contingent of people walked in the parade and many more cheered from storefronts and patios.

