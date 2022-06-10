ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Klarna CEO defends business model as Apple launches rival product

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski speaks to CNBC...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Cramer dubs bitcoin collapse Crypto Monday, says many tech execs call it a con

CNBC's Jim Cramer called bitcoin's collapse Crypto Monday, in what he fears is Day 1 of a reckoning in the digital currency market. In speaking off-air to tech executives during his trip to San Francisco last week, Cramer said he got the sense that Silicon Valley thinks crypto is a con and its promoters have taken an awful lot of money from unsuspecting investors. That revelation was just one of the 15 things Cramer said he learned from spending time out West for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
STOCKS
CNBC

Tesla fires Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of job cuts

Tesla laid off its Singapore country manager after the electric carmaker's CEO, Elon Musk, warned of global job cuts. Christopher Bousigues posted Sunday on LinkedIn that his role had been chosen to be "eliminated." Bousigues' LinkedIn profile shows that he was the country manager for Singapore and had been employed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer says investors can buy stock of this software company as a speculative pick

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors have his permission to buy shares of software company Mitek Systems as a speculative play. "Mitek's genuinely cheap on an earnings basis, which is why it's … one I'm willing to bless for speculation in what is otherwise an extremely hostile environment," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

CNBC's Top States for Business coming soon

CNBC's Scott Cohn joins Shep Smith to report on America's top states for business. The report is coming in July. And from soaring gas prices to widespread worker shortages, this is shaping up to be the most competitive year yet.
GAS PRICE
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Cheap TV Deals: Save Over $150 on TCL 4-Series, $100 on Samsung Q60A and More Bargains

Shopping for a new TV these days can be a little bit overwhelming. With high-grade specs and tech terms such as "8K resolution" and "AI-assisted picture" being tossed around, it can feel like you're going to end up paying for a whole slew of features you don't really need. For plenty of people, all you really need is a decent screen, a user-friendly interface and consistent performance. Don't worry, there are still plenty of these budget-friendly options on the market, and as TV technology continues to advance, the deals on these older models are plentiful.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Why we're buying stocks heading into Wednesday's big Fed decision

What happens if the Federal Reserve does hike interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday after saying repeatedly that 50 basis points was enough? I think it shows the Fed is trying to catch up to something not just of its own creation: the incredible wall of liquidity that does not let the economy cool. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is going to do that he should also double the amount of bonds for sale so we get the yield curve back to its normal state where longer term rates are higher than short term rates. It matters because we are almost universally considering that the only that can happen at this point is a recession, we just don't know how bad it will be.
STOCKS
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Stick to ‘really boring’ stocks to ride out the cratering market, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said investors should be in stable, boring stocks to keep their portfolios strong as concerns over inflation roil the market. "If you took your cue from me and bought common stocks of companies that make real things and do real things that return capital and trade at a reasonable valuation, you're relatively fine," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Federal Reserve could boost rates by 75 basis points this week: 3 money moves to make first

The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

These are the 10 fastest-growing entry-level jobs

It's a good job market for the class of 2022. Yet some industries and jobs are hotter than others. While you don't have to change your career path, knowing where opportunities lay may help you land the right job for you. "You always want to go to areas where there...
JOBS
CNBC

Coinbase cuts 18% of workforce and bitcoin briefly falls to $20,000: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Emilie Choi, president and chief operating officer of Coinbase, explains the company's decision to cut its workforce.
MARKETS
CNBC

Cramer: 15 things I learned about the changing tech sector from my week in Silicon Valley

It's been more than two years — going back to the start of the Covid pandemic — since I have been able to do a deep dive of Silicon Valley. But over the past week I was able to reconnect with many executives, CEOs, and market insiders in CNBC's San Francisco bureau, and I was blown away by what I learned and how different things have become. It is all pretty shocking compared even to the beginning of 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

