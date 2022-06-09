ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Lacrosse Tourneys to Invade Resort Area

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

OCEAN CITY- The resort area will be ground zero of the youth lacrosse world this weekend with dozens of teams descending on Ocean City and Berlin for a pair of simultaneous tournaments featuring dozens of teams from all over the mid-Atlantic area. The Aloha Lacrosse Beach Lax Festival will...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Berlin, MD
State
Delaware State
City
Baltimore, MD
Berlin, MD
Sports
Sussex County, DE
Sports
Worcester County, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Ocean City, MD
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City welcomed 15th annual Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 15th annual Ocean City Air Show took place this weekend in an event that was fun for the whole family. Joining us with more is the director of public relations for the air show, Chris Dirato.
OCEAN CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Claims ‘Battle of the Crab Cakes’ Prize from Governor Carney, Visits Ocean City Boardwalk for 2022 OC Air Show

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Triathlete from Delaware dies after race

A Wilmington man competing in Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon near Cape May, New Jersey has died. Officials say the 70-year-old man was spotted in distress near the finish of the one-mile swimming portion of the race. Lifeguards rescued him and CPR was performed before he was taken to Cape...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Dispatch

Wicomico Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

PITTSVILLE – The entire Lower Shore community on Monday is mourning the loss of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening in Pittsville by a known armed and dangerous suspect wanted in several jurisdictions around the state. Shortly before 8:30 p.m....
PITTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson University#Raven#The Boys
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Annapolis, MD

The Sailing Capital of America, Annapolis has quite a lot of history attached to its name. Being home to several structures that have earned a page or two in history books, Annapolis attracts a lot of tourists every year. History buffs love this location, as there is no shortage of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
homenewshere.com

Visit Delaware for a slice of US history

Thomas Jefferson once nicknamed Delaware as “The Diamond State” because it was the jewel of the Eastern Seaboard. Just seven hours from the Merrimack Valley, discover Delaware’s beauty for yourself and visit the coast of this underappreciated “small wonder.”. Delaware is just under 2,000 square miles,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies During NJ Triathlon Event

A Delaware man died during a triathlon event in Cape May County, New Jersey. The man, who officials say was over 70-years-old and from Wilmington, was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.
Times Gazette

A sucker for a good boardwalk

This past April, Lady Jane and I figured there really was no age limit on those who wish to participate in spring break, so off we went, bound for Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding areas. As I made the 640-mile drive with my trusty navigator assuming her customary passenger seat with her nose buried in the atlas she loves more than any cartographer ever could, a familiar song from my past kept playing on a loop in my head, the Drifters’ 1969 hit “Under the Boardwalk.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31

KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Best Family Beach Towns in Southern Delaware

A beach is possibly nature’s most perfect playground: kids can scavenger hunt for shells, build sand castles and shallow pools in the sand, ride the ocean’s edge on a skim board and so much more. With so much to do at the water’s edge, it’s no wonder many families choose a beach for their summer vacation. If you’re looking for some of the area’s best beaches, follow the traffic to Southern Delaware. Because so many migrate to Reboboth Beach in July and Aug., it has become known as the nation’s summer capital. Near-by Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island are also packed with family-friendly activities and worth a visit. Scroll down for a quick guide to what to see & do and where to eat & sleep with kids in Southern DE.
DELAWARE STATE
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe relocates walk-in care site to new hospital

With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy