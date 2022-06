Detroit's first Pride event was a protest. Banners and signs reading "Repeal All Anti-Gay Laws" and "Full Civil Rights for Gay People" waved in the streets of Detroit. "It was a big step to be out publicly, but that was the point of it. They wanted to be visible and heard," said 58-year-old Tim Retzloff, LGBTQ+ studies and history professor at Michigan State University.

