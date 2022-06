Will the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s $44 billion offer to buy Twitter actually go through? Your guess is as good as mine — but the market downturn means that his offer is a bit more steep than it was initially, causing him to drag his feet and dwell on the problem of bots. And if the deal goes through, what will his role be? Who knows. But Musk’s Q&A with Twitter employees at least shed a bit of light as to where his head is.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO