European Parliament "firmly behind" Ukraine's EU candidate bid -President Metsola
COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's parliament supports Ukraine's bid to achieve candidate status to join the European Union, the parliament's president Roberta Metsola said on Friday at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
"The EU parliament stands firmly behind Ukraine's bid to receive EU candidate status," Metsola said.
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Catherine Evans
