Elections

European Parliament "firmly behind" Ukraine's EU candidate bid -President Metsola

By Reuters
 4 days ago
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola looks on during a news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

COPENHAGEN, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's parliament supports Ukraine's bid to achieve candidate status to join the European Union, the parliament's president Roberta Metsola said on Friday at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

"The EU parliament stands firmly behind Ukraine's bid to receive EU candidate status," Metsola said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

