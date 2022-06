MADISON, Wis. — Tens of thousands of customers lost power Monday after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin. As of 6:05 p.m., nearly 11,800 Madison Gas and Electric customers were without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area. MG&E says it is unable to estimate when power will be restored.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO