Iowa County DA reviewing investigation into Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file charges

No one was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Hazel Green Friday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, the crash happened at around 3:45pm on Highway 80 at Louisburg Road. 61 year old Sheryl Burning of Hazel Green was traveling north on Highway 80 and was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for southbound traffic so she could turn westbound on Louisburg Road. Sheryl Burning’s husband, 64 year old Martin Burning, was behind her in his vehicle also waiting to turn westbound onto Louisburg Road. That’s when 16 year old Abigail Kruger of rural Cuba City approached on Highway 80 behind the Burnings and did not see the vehicles stopped in traffic and rear ended Martin Burning’s vehicle which struck the rear of Sheryl Burning’s vehicle. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts and all three vehicles were damaged. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hazel Green EMS, the Hazel Green Fire Department, and the Hazel Green Police Department. Kruger was cited for Inattentive Driving.

HAZEL GREEN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO