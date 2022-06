Drew Brees will not return to NBC after spending just one season with the network, and another well-known NFL figure is taking his place. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has agreed to remain with NBC as an analyst for the 2022 NFL season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. He will work as an analyst on “Football Night in America,” which is the pregame show to “Sunday Night Football.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO