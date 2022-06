LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Diamond Hogs are going to Omaha for the College World Series, and for fans it is time to start making travel plans. Planning on driving to the games? From Little Rock the fastest way is to take the I-40 west and then I-49 north to Kansas City. From there you’ll jump over to I-29 all the way to Omaha. From the Capitol in Little Rock to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will take you just under nine hours of windshield time.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO