Showell, MD

Sheriff Matt Crisafulli and Deputy Patti Donaldson Speak at Showell Elementary

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Matt Crisafulli and Deputy Patti Donaldson talk to...

Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Harford County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who was reported missing over the weekend. An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding Braxton Michael Copenhaver, 13, who was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the area of Albantowne Way in Edgewood.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged with First-Degree Murder in killing of Wicomico County Deputy

UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Showell, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Salisbury church holds vigil for gun violence

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police and Lower Eastern Shore county officials are holding a public hearing on Monday to discuss police responses to gun violence. Their goal is to prevent a communication breakdown like the one in Uvalde that lead to police waiting to enter the building while the shooter was still inside. The meeting will take place Monday at 6 PM in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Salisbury. Their reverend says they have been in communication with police and assured that any active shooter situation will be dealt with as quickly as possible by officers. Their goal now is to educate the public on who to call and what to be on the lookout for.
SALISBURY, MD
NBC Washington

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Maryland Officer Reportedly Shot In The Head

Crews have responded to 7400 Block Gumboro Road in Pittsville for reports of an officer down. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a Sheriff’s Deputy has been shot in the head and has been transported to Tidal Health Penisula Regional. Developing.
PITTSVILLE, MD
#Kiwanis K Kids#Showell Elementary School
CBS Baltimore

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In Shooting, Baltimore County Police Union Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Baltimore County police union. “Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues,” the union said in a social media post. A short time ago, we received word that a Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff was injured in a shooting. Tonight we pray for the Deputy, along with his/her family and colleagues. #BackTheBlue, #BlueLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/6Rzc5u1rtp — Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 (@BaltoCoFOP4) June 13, 2022 The Town of Pittsville announced on its Facebook page on Sunday night that there had been a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury fire crew rescues kitten

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department recently helped rescue a kitten. A couple came into the fire department saying they heard meowing from the front of their minivan. Members of Station 16 were able to safely remove the little guy, and we’re told the kitten has already found his forever home.
SALISBURY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Route 1 NB Closed In Smyrna Due To Rollover Crash

Just after 5:40, Sunday Kent County rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in Smyrna for reports of a rollover crash. Crews have arrived on scene and are evaluating the occupants of the vehicle – Minor injuries reported. Trooper 4 canceled. Route 1 was closed for a short time...
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Home in Kent County, Md.

ROCK HALL, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Kent County, Md. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Rock Hall.
KENT COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

WPD Needs Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect, Looks Like Dover Suspect

Wilmington Police are requesting the assistance of the public to identify a bank robbery suspect. On May 27, police responded to a bank in the 200 block of North Union Street in reference to a robbery that had occurred. The case was assigned to Detective Derek Haines of the Criminal...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Serious Stabbing in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A person was sent to Shock Trauma after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City. Ocean City police say the stabbing happened around 4 a.m., near the 200 block of 8th St. When police arrived they found the victim with a serious stab wound. They were flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

OC Body-Worn Camera Program In Effect

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City’s police chief says a new body-worn camera program is now in place. In an Ocean City Police Commission meeting Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro presented an update on the resort’s new body-worn camera program. “Everyone in the field,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Rollover Crash Sends One To Hospital Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that ended with a vehicle on its roof Saturday. At approximately 5:53 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Newport Pike and Redwood Avenue for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment, according to Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman not seen since Saturday. 24-year-old Liel Ale’a Hilliard was last seen at 602 Goldsborough Street, apartment C, around 1:30 in the afternoon. Hilliard is described as 5’06” tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, braided hair. Hilliard was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue Sanuks brand shoes. She was also seen wearing a dark blue mask with pink accents.
SALISBURY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies During NJ Triathlon Event

A Delaware man died during a triathlon event in Cape May County, New Jersey. The man, who officials say was over 70-years-old and from Wilmington, was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.

