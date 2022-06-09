Sheriff Matt Crisafulli and Deputy Patti Donaldson Speak at Showell Elementary

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman not seen since Saturday. 24-year-old Liel Ale’a Hilliard was last seen at 602 Goldsborough Street, apartment C, around 1:30 in the afternoon. Hilliard is described as 5’06” tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, braided hair. Hilliard was last seen wearing a gray zippered sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and gray and blue Sanuks brand shoes. She was also seen wearing a dark blue mask with pink accents.
