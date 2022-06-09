American Legion Member Honored for 50 Years of Service

Crime is not the only threat to urban safety. Well-being of residents is ensured by, among other things, hygiene, noise, traffic control, and many other factors. In this regard, Annapolis, Maryland, is relatively safe. The Capital has a well-deserved reputation for protecting the environment and promoting human diversity. However, Annapolis, like all other cities, has yet to perfect its security measures. Annapolis ranks in the 20th percentile for crime safety. It means that roughly 80% of all cities in the United States are safer, while 20% are more dangerous.
