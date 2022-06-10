ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

The Conversation: Helicopter safety; Hawaiʻi wrestler inducted into Hall of Fame

 3 days ago

State Sen. Chris Lee looks at the legislative push to tighten regulations on tour operators after a helicopter crash injures six on Hawaiʻi Island

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

KITV.com

Kapaemahu and Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival screenings

KITV4's late newscaster Robert Kekaula and Diane Ako have a cameo in a documentary that's screening on Friday at Bishop Museum. The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu tells the story of four healing boulders in Waikiki called Kapaemahu. Mahu are people of dual male and female spirit. It's especially relevant since...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

New exhibit brings light to four stones’ tribute to māhū

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new exhibition will explore the history of four large pōhaku (stones) through the Hawaiian understanding of gender, healing and inclusion. “The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu” is an original exhibition to be held at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum. The museum said the four pōhaku on Waikiki Beach were placed long ago […]
HONOLULU, HI
travelweekly.com

These are the Aloha State's hottest restaurants and chefs

Hawaii saw many restaurant closures during the height of the pandemic. Some of them were beloved local eateries and longtime staples, such as Like Like Drive Inn and Town on Oahu, Holuakoa Gardens & Cafe on Hawaii Island and Art Cafe Hemingway on Kauai. And it's still hard to believe that two of Hawaii Regional Cuisine's founding chefs, Alan Wong of Alan Wong's Honolulu and George Mavrothalassitis of Chef Mavro, closed their restaurants, too.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Pearl City High School celebrating 50th Anniversary

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) – Pearl City High School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary on July 9, 2022. Five decades ago Pearl City High School opened in 1971 with less than 30 faculty members and a freshman class. Today, Pearl City High is recognized for its high achievements. Kyle...
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

2022 Windward Mall Steel Guitar Festival returns to Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The first Live Steel Guitar Music Festival has returned to Oahu. The 2022 Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival will be held on Saturday, June 11 at the Kaneohe Windward Mall and begins at 11:30 a.m. Joining GMH is Alan Akaka the Chairman of the board to emphasize...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heads up book lovers! 73rd annual book sale returns at Ward Village

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all book lovers!. After nearly two years, the 73rd annual book sale makes a comeback at Ward Village, that’s according to the Friends of the Library of Hawaii. Unable to return to the McKinley High School cafeteria, organizers said the event has moved to the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds flock to Waikiki for the return of King Kamehameha floral parade

As Oahu's wild pig population continues to grow, a 'non-toxic' birth control could offer a solution. As an Oahu distributor tries to stunt the growing population of wild pigs with "non-toxic" birth control, some hunters are skeptical. Following Big Island helicopter crash, lawmakers renew push for more regulations in tour...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

AccesSurf helping surfers with disabilities hit the waves

HONOLULU (KITV)- A hundred surfing competitors are making waves at Kuhio Beach. The Hawaii stretch of the World Professional Adaptive Tour is in its last few days at that location. Competitors, all have some sort of disability. A local non-profit is helping them and others carve out a future for themselves on the surf.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Leading Wāhine: Suzanne Vares-Lum Connects People from Many Backgrounds

There’s no shortage of incredible women in Hawai‘i—wāhine who work tirelessly on behalf of others, blaze trails for women and lead by example, even when that means standing up against deeply rooted injustices. Meet 15 who inspire and push Honolulu forward in everything from arts to government and restaurants to sports. Here’s Suzanne Vares-Lum, 54, president, East-West Center.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Night Market Returns to Our Kaka'ako

Our Kaka'ako is an urban island neighborhood the celebrates community. The Night Market returns to Our Kaka'ako on June 25 and is FREE to the public. Honolulu Night Market returns to Our Kakaako after two-year pause. The Honolulu Night Market Summer Kickoff block party returns to Kakaako after a two-year...
HONOLULU, HI
globalcirculate.com

Californians’ ‘glamping’ business accused of exploiting Hawaii

A luxurious “glamping” company is stirring up controversy in Hawaii’s quiet Waimanalo community, Hawaii News Now reported. The outlet says that Glamping Hawaii, which provides a “high-end camping and event experience,” has been accused of illegally propping up tents just yards away from homeless families in the county beach park. This controversy comes just after Bill 38 was signed into law, which prohibits most commercial activities like weddings and photo shoots from Waimanalo to Makapuu. Now, the company — which is also run by a group of Californians who recently moved to Hawaii — is reportedly under investigation by the city of Honolulu.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Political analysts say no clear frontrunner in crowded Maui mayor race

Following Big Island helicopter crash, lawmakers renew push for more regulations in tour industry. This week's helicopter crash on the Big Island spurs a renewed push for more regulations in the tour industry. It's yet another example of why lawmakers are pleading for more oversight. Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly...
POLITICS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for andagi! The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of the Okinawan Festival being held remotely, this year’s festival is set to be back in person over the Labor Day weekend. The event, celebrating its 40th anniversary, will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Okinawan Festival celebrates the Okinawan culture...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Next Go Green Recycling event for West Maui is June 18

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, June 18 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
LAHAINA, HI

