NASA to commission study on unidentified aerial phenomena

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

NASA a nnounced Thursday that it is commissioning an independent study on unidentified aerial phenomena .

UAPs are defined as "observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena — from a scientific perspective," according to a release from NASA.

"There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin," the release read.

The new study will work to examine available data, collect future data, and focus on how that data can best be used to push the bounds of the scientific understanding of UAPs, NASA said.

"The limited number of observations of UAPs currently makes it difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events," the release read. "Unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest for both national security and air safety."

By understanding what phenomena are natural, scientists can better establish methods to identify or mitigate those events.

Such action falls in step with NASA's policy regarding the safety of aircraft.

"NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space — and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That's the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do."

The new study will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, the president of the Simons Foundation in New York City.

"Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can," said Spergel.

"We will be identifying what data — from civilians, government, non-profits, companies — exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it."

The study is anticipated to require nine months to complete, according to the release.

"Consistent with NASA's principles of openness, transparency, and scientific integrity, this report will be shared publicly," Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said.

"All of NASA’s data is available to the public — we take that obligation seriously — and we make it easily accessible for anyone to see or study."

