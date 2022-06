Tomorrow, Nevadans will head to the polls and vote for the Republican Senate Candidate they want to challenge Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Mastro in the November Midterms. As GOP candidates hit the campaign trail, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt has become the frontrunner, receiving endorsements from former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. As Election Day approaches, Adam Laxalt joins the Rundown to discuss why he is confident the GOP can reclaim the Senate majority, how he plans to handle inflation and high gas prices if elected, and why “this is going to be the biggest race” in Nevada’s history.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO