Lysander, NY — A house in Lysander was severely damaged in a fire Sunday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. Multiple fire departments responded to the burning home at 3732 Dutcham Drive around 8:30 AM. A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started from an outdoor pool filtration system before spreading to the home through the attic. Two people were home at the time the fire broke out. They escaped the home without any injuries.

LYSANDER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO