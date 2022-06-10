ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Seafood Saturday at Avondale Brewing

Bham Now
 4 days ago

Birmingham’s First Annual Seafood Saturday! Crawdaddy’s, Crab, Shrimp, Lobster,...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Introducing “Tea” the new all-electric Red Diamond Express train at the Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo welcomed the arrival of its newest Red Diamond Express train – aptly named “Tea.”. “Red Diamond has been a proud partner to the Birmingham Zoo for nearly 15 years. We donated our first train, Coffee, in 2008 and are thrilled to continue our partnership with this latest addition,” said Emily Wood Bowron, Red Diamond’s Vice President of Strategic Marketing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Trussville’s new Corbeau Wine Bar + 4 more new Birmingham businesses to keep on your radar

As the summer heats up, it’s time to explore new businesses, and as always, support local. Here’s a taste of new Birmingham businesses and those coming soon. Get a glimpse at Petals of Serenity, now located in Trussville. Formerly based in Argo, Casie Hardin Bailey was operating her local floral company out of her home. Now, they have much more space to grow as they tackle wedding season this summer. Casey focuses on elegant, bright arrangements that will have everyone asking “who made this?”
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

20th Street North has an open call for performers—learn more

If you can dance, sing, juggle or make a crowd applaud in amazement, Downtown Birmingham wants you. The newly renovated 20th Street North should be enjoyed, so why not have Birmingham’s talent perform on the street? Downtown Birmingham announced an open call for performers to apply to have The Magic City clap for this talented bunch on Friday evenings from 4-6PM.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

3 downtown spots that connect people + businesses with outdoor spaces

What do you see when you think about a lively city? Vibrant local businesses? Pedestrians on bustling streets? Outdoor dining? If so, you’re in luck—there are multiple mixed-use spots in Birmingham offering thriving retail, dining and outdoor options, just like you imagined. We rounded up several of our favorite mixed-use spaces in Birmingham to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 local spots + drink recs for the ultimate taste of bourbon

Tuesday, June 14 is National Bourbon Day, and if you’re seeking ideas on where to get your bourbon fix, we’ve got you covered with the top spots and drink recs around Birmingham. 1. Dread River Distilling Company. There’s no better place to score the ultimate swirl and sip...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Avondale Brewing#First Annual Seafood#Crawdaddy
Bham Now

CityWalk BHAM nearing completion ahead of The World Games 2022

Construction on CityWalk BHAM is nearing its final stages, just in time for The World Games 2022. Keep reading to learn more about the progress. On Wednesday, May 25th, ALDOT shared an updated on CityWalk BHAM project milestones:. Block A – framework in place for wayfinding signage; panels in civil...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bham Now

Heat Wave: Birmingham, local shelters open cooling stations

In response to today’s heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Birmingham Office, the City of Birmingham will open a cooling station to the public at the Boutwell Auditorium. The station is located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard and will be open on the lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy