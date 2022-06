As the opening of Phase 2 of the Silver Line approaches, commuters, business owners, developers and politicians continue to press for a timeline regarding passenger service. As Fairfax County supervisors Walter Alcorn (Hunter Mill) and John Foust (Dranesville) have recently learned, just about everybody who lives or works along the Dulles Corridor or in the Tysons area is anxious to know when they, their workers or their patrons can ride the extension that will connect Dulles International Airport to the entire region and drive economic growth.

2 DAYS AGO