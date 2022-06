A man who allegedly tried to force his way into a locked down middle school after claiming to be armed is facing charges. Alexander Sentayhu, 25, thought there was an active shooter in Thomas Jefferson Middle School after, police say, he received text messages from relatives inside this past Friday afternoon. The school had been secured and locked to the outside due to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store nearby.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO