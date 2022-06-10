ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Teen critically injured in south Wichita shooting

Cover picture for the articleAn unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in...

Teen dies after Wichita shooting, suspect arrested

Police have a 16-year-old Wichita boy in custody after the shooting death of another teen. Officers found 14-year-old Jalen Reed of Wichita around 1 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Harry and Doreen. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police found that Reed was...
WICHITA, KS
Haysville man arrested in 2021 fatal crash that followed hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville man was arrested in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney of Derby. Leroy Vandegrift, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident. The latter charge stems from police saying Vandegrift left a different crash before driving into Rooney’s vehicle head-on.
Man arrested for crash that killed Derby woman

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - A 59-year-old man has been arrested and released on bond months after a crash that killed a 26-year-old Derby woman. Sedgwick County jail booking records show Leroy Vandegrift, of Haysville, was arrested Monday for reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and failure to stop at an accident.
DERBY, KS
Kansas teen, 5-year-old hospitalized after Reno Co. crash

RENO COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by 18-year-old Dietrich J. Ensz of Inman was northbound on Kansas 14 three miles north of Pretty Prairie Road when the semi veered off the road to the right. The driver attempted to correct and struck a culvert just south of the intersection of K14 and Silver Lake Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run incident

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened in May in a west side neighborhood. 31-year-old Latrell Thompson made his first appearance in court Monday on a charge of failure to stop at an accident reasonably known to result in death. His bond was set at $100,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for June 27th.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita woman sentenced for killing boyfriend

A Wichita woman was sentence to 123 months in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2020. 20-year-old Rina Huynh was sentenced Friday, and will also have to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution, for the death of 22-year-old Amare Holt. Officials say Huynh, Holt, and a 17-year-old girl were at...
WICHITA, KS
Clarification: Wichita-SWAT Team-Racist-Messages story

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published June 12, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a white Wichita Fire Department supervisor has been suspended in an investigation of racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members. The story should have made clear that Capt. Keith Niemann’s text was not in the chain of texts shared among SWAT team members, some of which were racist and homophobic. The text for which Niemann was punished was discovered during that investigation.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita woman injured after her car hits deer in Russell County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Wichita woman received minor injuries following a collision with a deer on I-70. It happened on I-70 in Russell County early Sunday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Ashton C. Tabor of Wichita was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on the highway when she hit the deer. The patrol […]
WICHITA, KS
Lawsuit: Death of Black teen at juvenile center foreshadowed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges that the death of a Black teenager at a Kansas juvenile detention center was foreshadowed by a 2016 state inspection of the facility that noted systemic deficiencies in its handling of children with mental health issues. Cedric Lofton’s foster father called authorities in September 2021 seeking help because the 17-year-old was hallucinating and needed to go to a mental health facility. Wichita police instead took him to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. He was held there facedown for more than 30 minutes. He died two days later. On Monday, his brother sued Sedgwick County, the city of Wichita and others. A Sedgwick County corrections official has said workers followed policy in restraining the teen.
WICHITA, KS
Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times Sunday night. Sedgwick County jail records show Allen Othello Thomas was booked early Monday morning for attempted first-degree murder. He was held on $50,000 bond. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. to...
WICHITA, KS
Stabbing late Sunday sends one to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A stabbing late Sunday has sent a woman to the hospital. The incident happened in the 4200 block of E. Whitney Lane at approximately 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital, where her condition is unknown.
WICHITA, KS
Family of boy taken from Rose Hill school speaks out about continued concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, police said a woman who had her parental rights taken away by the court, posed as a social worker to kidnap her biological son from the Rose Hill school district’s daycare at an elementary school. The kidnapping led to an Amber Alert that ended after several hours with the boy found safe in Oklahoma and his non-custodial parents taken into custody.
ROSE HILL, KS
Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS

