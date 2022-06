Just when you think things in the world couldn’t get much worse, small, simple acts of courtesy, kindness and concern occurred lately that changed everything. Several weeks ago, I observed a young mother with two small children trying to load a huge box into the back of her SUV. Several young, strong teenagers observed her difficult situation,came running up to her and lifted the container into the back of her car. She held on to her two boys as the young men made sure she was okay, and the kids were safely buckled into their car seats. It made me smile as I backed my car out of Costco’s parking lot.

PAYSON, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO