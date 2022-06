On May 31, 1922, Margaret Hunt was born in North Carolina. I wasn’t there at the time, but within a few years, she became a very special lady to me. Margaret married a fellow named Carlie Simmons, who went to work as a meat cutter at Council and Company in Hallsboro in 1945 when the company was founded. My father joined the company at the same time, planning to stay until spring, when he would go back to farming in Chadbourn. However, he stayed with the family business, and he and Carlie Simmons became good friends. It was my good fortune to get to know the Simmons family as well.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO