A Port Arthur man has been handed a 20-year federal prison sentence for shooting another man during a violent carjacking outside of his home as he headed to work last year. Charles Robert Knatt, 20, on Wednesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. He pleaded guilty on August 11, 2021, to carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the announcement from the United States Attorney General's Office in the Eastern District of Texas.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO