The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is providing information about upcoming work on the Purple Line Extension subway project. Construction is occurring at many locations along the tunnel alignment in the Miracle Mile, Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood. Crews are installing track in sections of the tunnels. Once the rail is installed, concrete is poured along the bottom of the passage to set concrete support blocks. Ultrasonic waves are sent through the tracks to ensure there are no flaws in the rails.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO