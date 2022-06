The Vegas Golden Knights named Bruce Cassidy their new head coach on Tuesday. Cassidy, 57, was fired by the Boston Bruins last week, despite leading them to the playoffs in all six of his seasons as the team's head coach. Boston was 245-108-46 in regular-season games during his tenure, but just 36-37 in the postseason. Boston managed to reach the 2019 Stanley Cup Final under Cassidy, but lost in seven games to the St. Louis Blues.

