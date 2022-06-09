‘Then and Now’: Balboa at 18th

Airy, soft, and natural are words often used when describing the ultimate Southern California home. In the 1920s, renowned Golden State architect Rudolph Schindler described his own model residence as having “the garden become an integral part of the house. The distinction between indoors and the out-of-doors will disappear.” Today, actor Henry Golding’s Los Angeles home is a perfect example of this idea. Designed by the studio Only Way Is Up (OWIU), Henry shares his home with his wife, Liv Lo, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyla. Their home, which has design influences representative of their mixed heritage background—both partners come from families of Asian and Anglo-European descent—is a blend of cultures, with special attention paid to the outdoor living space.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO