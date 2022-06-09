ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

‘Then and Now’: Balboa at 18th

By San Francisco Richmond ReView
sfrichmondreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: A mound of sand covers the property on the north side of Balboa Street, looking...

sfrichmondreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
Architectural Digest

We’re Obsessed With Henry Golding’s Minimalist Outdoor Living Space

Airy, soft, and natural are words often used when describing the ultimate Southern California home. In the 1920s, renowned Golden State architect Rudolph Schindler described his own model residence as having “the garden become an integral part of the house. The distinction between indoors and the out-of-doors will disappear.” Today, actor Henry Golding’s Los Angeles home is a perfect example of this idea. Designed by the studio Only Way Is Up (OWIU), Henry shares his home with his wife, Liv Lo, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyla. Their home, which has design influences representative of their mixed heritage background—both partners come from families of Asian and Anglo-European descent—is a blend of cultures, with special attention paid to the outdoor living space.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy