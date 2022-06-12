ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 275: Breaking down the key fights as Glover Teixeira and Valentina Shevchenko defend their titles

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVlsx_0g6Q2Hya00

The UFC returns to Singapore this weekend as UFC 275 plays out at the city’s Indoor Stadium, with three huge fights topping the bill.

In the main event, the second-oldest champion in UFC history defends the light heavyweight title against a man perceived by many as the young lion in the Lion City, with Glover Teixeira putting the gold on the line against Jiri Prochazka.

In the co-main event, one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion defends the women’s flyweight belt, as Valentina Shevchenko seeks a seventh straight successful title defence. Taila Santos is the challenger in that bout, which takes place after a rematch of one of the greatest contests that the UFC has ever staged.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will go head to head again following their 2020 barnburner, which Zhang won via split decision.

Below, Indy Sport breaks down those key bouts.

Teixeira vs Prochazka

As mentioned above, the most popular narrative going into the main event is that of the griseled veteran taking on the young lion. While there is sense in that perspective, it is not entirely reflective of the reality here.

Yes, Teixeira (33-7) has been around the block; he could probably drive the route with his eyes closed, unadvisable as that may be in both metaphorical and literal contexts. But to suggest that he is here simply to allow Prochazka’s coronation would be unfair. The 42-year-old Brazilian has been the underdog in a number of bouts on the six-fight win streak that he will ride into Singapore, and he has defied the odds continually – most recently by submitting Jan Blachowicz in the second round to win the title in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OC5r_0g6Q2Hya00

That said, the salient narrative here also does a disservice to Prochazka (28-3). The Czech challenger does have youth on his side at 29, but he would be far from the youngest champion in UFC history if he were to win, and he garnered significant experience outside of MMA’s flagship promotion before signing in 2020. In fact, Prochazka held world titles in other organisations including Rizin before joining the UFC. Of course claiming gold here, in just his third fight in the UFC, would represent a remarkably rapid rise up the rankings, but the Czech has honed his craft effectively over 10 years as a professional mixed martial artist.

What he has shown – with 25 knockouts from his 28 wins – is that he has a devastating and versatile striking offence that will pose a significant threat to Teixeira. He has won his last 12 fights, securing victory with stoppages in his last 10. The champion, however, is capable of finishing any foe if he can implement his grappling game. The quickness with which he forced Blachowicz to tap out last year was all the evidence that anyone should need.

In essence: A Prochazka win feels the likeliest outcome , but Teixeira has more than earnt the right to be taken seriously here.

Shevchenko vs Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXqqV_0g6Q2Hya00

Is Santos the woman to dethrone Shevchenko?

If you’re to look at the Brazilian’s pro record of 19-1, versus Shevchenko’s 22-3, you may be swayed into thinking this one should be a pick’em. By any other metric, though, this bout drastically favours the champion.

Santos’ preference is to engage in a kickboxing contest, the kind of situation in which Shevchenko thrives. Furthermore, the challenger has recorded just one victory over a top-10 fighter in the flyweight division – against 10th-ranked Joanne Wood last time out.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, still seems to be very much in her prime at 34. The Kyrgyzstani has won eight fights in a row and is approaching her seventh straight successful title defence. Five of “Bullet”’s victories in that eight-fight winning run have come via stoppage, including a devastating head kick against Jessica Eye and – more recently – three elbow-induced TKOs.

A Santos victory here would exist in the same realm as Julianna Pena’s stunning upset of Amanda Nunes late last year.

Jedrzejczyk vs Zhang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1y8I_0g6Q2Hya00

In March 2020, Zhang and Jedrzejczyk produced one of the most captivating contests in UFC history. Seen by many as the greatest women’s fight to have ever played out under MMA rules, the stand-up war ended with Zhang winning via split decision.

It extended the Chinawoman’s win streak to 21 and marked her first defence of the strawweight title, which Zhang (21-3) then dropped with a knockout loss to Namajunas. “Magnum” failed to regain the belt in the pair’s rematch late last year, coming up short in a split-decision defeat.

Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk (16-4) – who reigned as strawweight title holder between 2015 and 2017 – has not competed since her brutal encounter with Zhang. It remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old’s skills have slackened somewhat over the last two years amid her absence from the Octagon, but if they have, she may just be in for a short night.

Either way, to expect a replica of the pair’s instant classic from 2020 would be rather fanciful. Surely they can’t produce such a fight again...

IN THIS ARTICLE
