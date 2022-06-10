ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Italy pose regular reminder that England have yet to find midfielder to truly control possession

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WygL2_0g6Q2FD800

Andrea Pirlo was underlining why “the Yorkshire Pirlo” wasn’t really the Yorkshire Pirlo. He was complimentary about Kalvin Phillips , and sent the Leeds midfielder a message of good luck, but argued he had no equivalent on these shores.

“In England, there’s never been this kind of player,” he said. “There have been great midfielders over the years with different skills. There’s the boy at Leeds who’s a bit of a regista, but… we’re a bit different. He doesn’t have the same characteristics I had. You’ve always had box-to-box midfielders, like Frank Lampard.”

Pirlo used to specialise in illustrating what England were missing. He was the elegant intellectual who played the game his own way, all technique and no physique as the ball did the running for him. He was a one-man indictment of Roy Hodgson’s England. And years later, when Pirlo had already come and gone as Juventus manager, when England had been transformed into a far more progressive team, his analysis underlined a familiar shortcoming: England’s possession problem.

It was proved by Pirlo’s successors, the twin registas who helped Italy win Euro 2020, in Jorginho and Marco Verratti. Go back to last summer’s final and the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti completed more passes, some 111, than Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier did between them. And if not all are central midfielders, if most did not play 120 minutes, neither did Verratti, who went off with 25 remaining.

England may be grateful that a rematch with Italy on Saturday is not a reunion with old tormentors. Jorginho and Verratti left the Azzurri squad after the Finalissima . Another chastening night may have been averted; but perhaps only postponed.

Because tournament life for England in the last decade has tended to come with one glaring reminder of the type of player England lack, the sort of cerebral tempo-setter who takes and gives the ball, sometimes seemingly with little purpose, but who wrestles control of the game with their own composure.

It was Pirlo in Euro 2012 in a quarter-final remembered for his Panenka of a penalty. It was a moment in the shootout that pitted the two sides’ most prolific passers against each other: no England player had attempted more that day than Joe Hart. Pirlo completed more than the four midfielders Hodgson started and the two he brought on did between them. That Hodgson used 4-4-2 against Italy’s diamond produced another familiar English failing: a capacity to be outnumbered in the middle.

Fast forward to Brazil in 2014 and Pirlo completed another century of passes, even if his most significant contribution did not entail touching the ball, with a dummy. Daniele de Rossi was cruelly stuck on 99 when the final whistle went. Mario Balotelli was the matchwinner but Pirlo the defining figure.

England contrived to implode in Euro 2016 without needing to be exposed by a professional passer. Come the 2018 World Cup and Gareth Southgate had a different team and a different ethos. He had a split midfield, with Jordan Henderson at the base and two runners, in Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, trying to get ahead of the ball. It worked well until England encountered a duo who made the most of the space in between, in Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. Each of Croatia’s three central midfielders, including Marcelo Brozovic, made more passes than any Englishman.

As in the Euro 2020 final, England lost the initiative before they lost their lead. They felt worn down by the weight of passes.

It was another triumph for the double metronome, for the policy of passing. It is not something England can really implement. They had 35 per cent of the ball against Italy last year, 44 versus Croatia in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szy4b_0g6Q2FD800

They have produced some different types of players in recent years – more attacking full-backs, adaptable inside forwards, inverted wingers – but the most alien of breeds remains a Modric, a Pirlo or a Spanish-style passer.

Phillips is a fine diagonal passer, Henderson an underrated infield crosser, Rice ever better at driving runs. Each nevertheless has more in common with the box-to-box prototype Pirlo cited, albeit lacking Lampard’s extraordinary goalscoring record, than Pirlo himself.

James Ward-Prowse and Conor Gallagher can feel still more English. Perhaps Jude Bellingham has the potential to offer a broader skillset than each but it does not render him Modric Mk II.

If it is partly a question of tactics, and the question of how Southgate counters a team built around professional passers, England feel unable to answer in kind. It seemed the moral of their first hour in Munich on Tuesday, failing trial by Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan. It leaves them forever trying to camouflage one of their own shortcomings while also nullifying their opponents’ strengths in such matches. Because for England there are times when possession is nine-tenths of their flaw.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad

Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that they have “a lot to do” if they are to get into England’s World Cup squad.The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form.Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Fans call for Gareth Southgate to be SACKED by England after dismal 4-0 defeat by Hungary and worry the manager may 'waste another golden generation' at the World Cup in Qatar

Furious England fans are calling for Gareth Southgate to be axed after the Three Lions' pitiful 4-0 hiding to Hungary on Tuesday night. Roland Sallai fired the visitors ahead with his 16th-minute opener before striking again twenty minutes from time, which forced the Three Lions to chase the game. But...
WORLD
The Independent

Fans turn on Gareth Southgate as sorry England are hammered at home by Hungary

England suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary that was as remarkable as it was humiliating as fans turned on Gareth Southgate and his players just five months out from the World Cup.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions boss has plenty of food for thought after failing to win any of June’s four fixtures.The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed...
WORLD
The Independent

Harry Kane rues England’s ‘night to forget’ but insists there’s no question over manager Gareth Southgate

Harry Kane acknowledged it was a dismal showing from England as they were thrashed 4-0 by Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday night, but insisted there was no question to answer over Gareth Southgate’s future.The striker was one of several non-performers on the night as the Three Lions suffered their worst loss in almost a century on home soil, with rotation, injury absences and a long season all conspiring to see a dreadful outing cap a four-game winles streak in the Nations League.Hungary, by contrast, were organised, energetic and ruthless in front of goal, by Kane insists there’s no need to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mario Balotelli
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Andrea Pirlo
The Independent

Gareth Southgate will shoulder blame but England must find answers quickly to summer shambles

Blame the scheduling of these games at the end of a long, tiring season. Blame the need to experiment five months and two camps out from a World Cup. Blame what we can now officially call the Channel 4 curse if you want, as well.There are a lot of reasons why England are bottom of their Nations League group and at threat of relegation, having gone four games without a win for the first time during Gareth Southgate’s spell in charge while also failing to score a goal from open play.Yet knowing how it’s gone even during the good...
SPORTS
The Independent

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary.Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.The second consecutive defeat to the Hungarians left England without a victory in four Nations League matches.Southgate has credit in the bank after taking England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.But his position has been questioned and, on whether Southgate was the right man, captain Kane told Channel 4: “Without any question. That’s not a question I should even be answering if I’m honest.” Read More Bukayo Saka meets Prince Charles ahead of Italy clashDismal England hammered by Hungary as crowd turns against Three LionsFA hopes more will join mission to ‘drive forward diversity and inclusion’
SPORTS
The Independent

England lock Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would return to top table

Maro Itoje never had any doubt Saracens would be back competing for the biggest prizes but has admitted it would be an “amazing achievement” to secure more Twickenham success on Saturday.The StoneX Stadium club are back in the Gallagher Premiership play-off final, 12 months after a two-legged victory over Ealing earned promotion from the second tier.Sarries’ relegation to the Championship in 2020 was expected to be the end of an era for the north London club, who had won five league titles and three European crowns during a glittering decade of success before being shamed by the salary cap scandal.However,...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Midfielders#Juventus
Daily Mail

Germany THRASH Italy 5-2 with Timo Werner scoring twice in two minutes as Hansi Flick's side pick up first win of Nations League campaign to move above Azzurri into second in England's group

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick. In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua...
SOCCER
The Independent

Gareth Southgate backs young England players to bounce back from Hungary defeat

Gareth Southgate believes his young players will not suffer lasting damage from a “chastening” and “painful” Nations League defeat to Hungary – calling for his critics to judge his side when it is at full strength.The Three Lions were humbled with a shock 4-0 loss at Molineux as Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a Zsolt Nagy screamer and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag’s cool finish on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.This was the worst possible end to England’s taxing run of four...
WORLD
The Independent

Nathan Collins’ only regret is his goal did not earn Republic win over Ukraine

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins left Lodz with his only regret that his stunning solo goal could not secure a Nations League win against Ukraine.The Burnley centre-half scythed his way through the Ukrainian defence, evading three challenges before stabbing home with the outside of his right foot to give Ireland a first-half lead which was cancelled out by Artem Dovbyk after the restart.Asked about his remarkable strike afterwards, Collins told RTE: “If it was the last minute, it would be great because we could have got the win.“But I’d have taken a draw. They’re a good team and we...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
FOX Sports

Germany hand Italy latest disappointment with UEFA Nations League defeat

On the final day of June’s two-week UEFA Nations League marathon, Germany served up one of the most eye-popping results of the 2022-23 tournament so far by dismantling fellow four-time World Cup champion Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach. Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the hosts just 10 minutes in,...
UEFA
SB Nation

Hungary humiliate England, 4-0; plus goals for Timo Werner, Michy Batshuayi

The completely unnecessary UEFA Nations League justified its existence with an hilarious 4-0 win for Hungary over England at Molineux today. Mighty Magyars they may not be, but this is Hungary’s first win on English soil since the famous 6-3 in 1953. It’s also England’s worst defeat on the international stage since 1928, and their worst defeat to a non-Home Nations country since, well, ever. That’s also back-to-back wins for Hungary over England. The only other nations Hungary have beaten more than once in the last couple years are San Marino and Andorra. LOL!
SOCCER
The Independent

Four-star Hungary humiliate England to take top spot their Nations League group

Ten-man England slumped to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash at Molineux.A double from Roland Sallai and late efforts from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag condemned Gareth Southgate’s side to a hefty loss and their fourth game without a win in Group A3 of the competition.To compound the hosts’ misery, defender John Stones was sent off for a second bookable offence eight minutes from time.It was also a humiliating night for European champions Italy, who were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in Monchengladbach.Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an...
SOCCER
The Independent

England performance slated as ‘shocking’ and ‘unacceptable’ by former internationals

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux.England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.Fans chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at Gareth Southgate on a miserable night for England.“It’s shocking,” Joe Cole said on Channel 4. “The performance tonight was shocking, the players weren’t at it.“We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

England’s humbling defeat to Hungary should worry Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup

England took the field on Tuesday in a UEFA Nations League clash against Hungary, and in all honesty, the team probably wishes they never took the field at all. They were humbled by Hungary in a humiliating 4-0 defeat that will leave the team scrambling ahead of its trip to Qatar later this year. While […] The post England’s humbling defeat to Hungary should worry Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UEFA
The Independent

Glenn Maxwell knocks unbeaten 80 as Australia defeat Sri Lanka

Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten 80 from 51 balls as Australia beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a rain-affected first one-day international in Pallekele.Kusal Mendis (86), Pathum Nissanka (56) and Danushka Gunathilaka (55) all shone as Sri Lanka piled up 300 for seven from their 50 overs in the day-night encounter.A scintillating 80* (51) from Glenn Maxwell gets our Aussie men across the line by two wickets in the first ODI on the Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka!Well played 🇦🇺 #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Ws1KlP3GHG— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 14, 2022Captain Aaron Finch (44) and Steve Smith (53) got Australia off to a strong start as they chased a target later revised to 282 from 44 overs after an interruption, but Sri Lanka claimed wickets at regular intervals.Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of bowlers, taking four for 58 to keep the hosts in contention but Marcus Stoinis (44) and Maxwell, who hit six sixes and six fours, saw Australia home.
SPORTS
The Independent

Nathan Collins stunner helps Ireland earn creditable draw with Ukraine

Defender Nathan Collins scored a sensational solo goal as the Republic of Ireland emerged from their Nations League clash with Ukraine with a creditable draw.The 21-year-old Burnley centre-half wove his way through the home side’s mesmerised ranks before firing past stranded goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk with the outside of his right foot in front of a largely stunned crowd of 10,641 in the Polish city of Lodz.Collins’ first senior international goal was ultimately only enough to claim a 1-1 draw against the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists, to whom they lost 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium last week, after Artem Dovbyk levelled to...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy