Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced the 10 projects selected for its prestigious Documentary Feature Lab, an intensive program for first-time filmmakers. “Capturing universal themes, including family, home and the power of personal narrative, this year’s films promise to push out the boundaries of documentary filmmaking with distinctive and original voices,” The Gotham’s executive director Jeff Sharp said in a statement. “We are thrilled to support these amazing creators from around the globe in reaching their intended audiences.” The lab, now in its 18th year, “supports first-time feature filmmakers over the course...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO