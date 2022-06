NEW YORK - There's never a bad time for a good summer read, and as we continue to observe Pride Month, we celebrate the unique voices that are brought to the forefront to inspire and enlighten with some notable books, perfect for the beach.CBS2's Dick Brennan has some of the top titles for the season. "I think just a page turner," said Sarah Burke, editor-in-chief of Them, an online site that covers LGBTQ+ news and culture.That's how she sets the criteria for a good LGBTQ+ summer read. "Something that is really going to draw me in and engross me, and I would...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO