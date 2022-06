His candid experience. While reflecting on his past struggles with addiction, Bradley Cooper opened up about how it affected his career and why he decided to get sober. During an appearance on the “Smartless” podcast, which aired on Monday, June 13, Cooper, 47, recalled getting to a place where he had a “problem” with drugs and alcohol. “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing. I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired-slash-quit Alias and struggled with zero self-esteem,” he told cohosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about the issues he faced in his 20s.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO