Scheduled Power Outage in Paintsville this Weekend

Perry County’s 911 Director has reportedly been arrested on drug charges. According to the Hazard Herald, they report that Melissa Blair was arrested May 26 after Hazard Police responded to a store where workers called to report a woman passed out in a car. Arresting documents show officers woke her up and did field sobriety tests, which allegedly showed impairment and then a search of her car with a drug dog allegedly turned up oxycodone and suboxone and paraphernalia to snort it. Blair faces public intoxication and possession charges.
Comments / 0