Scheduled Power Outage in Paintsville this Weekend

The Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon in Carter Co. Investigators say 62 year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle. The collision caused Higgins to lose control of the bike and crash into a guardrail. The crash sent him into the roadway where he died from his injuries. Troopers say Higgins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO