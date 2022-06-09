ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Scheduled Power Outage in Paintsville this Weekend

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following comes from Paintsville City Hall. A scheduled Power Outage has been set for...

Perry Co 911 Director Arrested on Drug Charges

Perry County’s 911 Director has reportedly been arrested on drug charges. According to the Hazard Herald, they report that Melissa Blair was arrested May 26 after Hazard Police responded to a store where workers called to report a woman passed out in a car. Arresting documents show officers woke her up and did field sobriety tests, which allegedly showed impairment and then a search of her car with a drug dog allegedly turned up oxycodone and suboxone and paraphernalia to snort it. Blair faces public intoxication and possession charges.
KSP Release Name of Victim in Fatal Accident in Carter Co

The Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon in Carter Co. Investigators say 62 year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle. The collision caused Higgins to lose control of the bike and crash into a guardrail. The crash sent him into the roadway where he died from his injuries. Troopers say Higgins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
