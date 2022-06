The men's major season continues this week at the US Open, with extended coverage from The Country Club in Brookline exclusively live on Sky Sports. Jon Rahm returns as defending champion after earning his maiden major victory in last year's contest at Torrey Pines, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler will be aiming to build on a dominant start to 2022 that has seen him win four times on the PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO